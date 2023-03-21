MilwaukeeSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals337107
Mtchell cf3000Crwford ss3000
Frelick lf1110M.McCoy ss1000
K.Hiura dh4012T.Frnce 1b3012
T.Nquin rf3000Mi.Ford 1b1000
Hrrison rf1000Kelenic cf1000
Lu.Voit 1b3010T.Krwer cf3000
W.Clrke 1b0000Pollock lf3010
Cntrras c3010C.Davis lf1010
Nvrreto c1000L Stlla dh3110
Ab.Toro 3b3010Gnzalez dh1000
T.Black 3b1000O'Keefe c2110
O.Mller 2b3010Nttnghm c2000
R.Moore 2b1000C.Hmmel rf3121
J.Wemer cf4010DeLoach rf1100
Alvarez ss2100C.Moran 3b2111
Mnstrio ss1000Schiner 3b1010
Cbllero 2b1213
Windish 2b1000

Milwaukee000000020-2
Seattle00320200(x)-7

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Hiura (3), Toro (1), France (2), O'Keefe (2), Hummel (2). HR_Hummel (4), Caballero (1). SB_Wiemer (3). SF_Caballero.

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Woodruff L, 1-142-365515
Robinson1-300000
Bush122202
Varland11-310003
Erceg2-310000
Seattle
Gilbert W, 1-0430005
O'Brien110001
Munoz100003
Brash110002
Festa1-322211
Gott12-300001

HBP_by_Woodruff (Caballero), Festa (Alvarez).

WP_Robinson.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney;.

T_2:27. A_7563

