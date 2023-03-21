|Milwaukee
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Mtchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frelick lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.McCoy ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Krwer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clrke 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Black 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Keefe c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Moore 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hmmel rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Wemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeLoach rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mnstrio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schiner 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cbllero 2b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Windish 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|-
|2
|Seattle
|003
|202
|00(x)
|-
|7
LOB_Milwaukee 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Hiura (3), Toro (1), France (2), O'Keefe (2), Hummel (2). HR_Hummel (4), Caballero (1). SB_Wiemer (3). SF_Caballero.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Robinson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Varland
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Erceg
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Gilbert W, 1-0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|O'Brien
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Munoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Festa
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Gott
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Woodruff (Caballero), Festa (Alvarez).
WP_Robinson.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney;.
T_2:27. A_7563
