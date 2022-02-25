MANHATTAN (14-12)
Williams 2-2 5-7 9, Buchanan 1-4 0-2 3, Nelson 6-13 2-2 15, Perez 3-16 8-8 14, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Diallo 1-7 3-5 5, Roberts 2-2 3-3 7, Brennen 0-4 0-0 0, Reid 0-1 2-2 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-52 24-31 56.
MARIST (14-13)
Bell 3-5 2-2 8, Jones 3-5 5-6 11, Echols 0-0 0-0 0, Herasme 0-5 0-0 0, Sullivan 4-11 5-6 15, Cele 2-4 2-2 6, Ituka 4-5 7-13 15, Wright 4-9 2-2 10, Enoh 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Belton 0-1 0-0 0, Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Botticelli 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 25-33 74.
Halftime_Marist 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 2-24 (Buchanan 1-3, Nelson 1-6, Reid 0-1, Watson 0-1, Diallo 0-2, Brennen 0-4, Perez 0-7), Marist 3-11 (Sullivan 2-4, Harris 1-2, Bell 0-1, Cele 0-1, Wright 0-1, Herasme 0-2). Fouled Out_Buchanan. Rebounds_Manhattan 32 (Diallo 8), Marist 32 (Jones, Cele 6). Assists_Manhattan 5 (Buchanan, Nelson, Perez, Watson, Reid 1), Marist 6 (Herasme, Wright 2). Total Fouls_Manhattan 25, Marist 22. A_2,665 (3,200).