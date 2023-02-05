FGFTReb
CANISIUSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Fritz283-42-23-7358
Maslennikov160-20-00-2110
Dinkins252-112-20-2106
Henderson317-161-10-42217
Staveskie151-51-20-1003
Uijtendaal293-90-01-5008
Moultrie256-132-20-01216
Long242-52-24-6456
Williams71-20-00-1113
Totals20025-6710-118-28131667

Percentages: FG .373, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Uijtendaal 2-5, Henderson 2-6, Moultrie 2-8, Williams 1-2, Maslennikov 0-1, Staveskie 0-3, Dinkins 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Fritz 2, Henderson, Maslennikov).

Turnovers: 7 (J.Fritz 4, Moultrie 2, Dinkins).

Steals: 2 (Long, Uijtendaal).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cooley263-72-20-8219
Ingo132-52-21-4016
Gardner339-1911-133-93129
Harris161-30-00-1002
Brickner345-62-20-33314
Farris301-32-40-5015
Salton222-40-03-4024
Daughtry131-60-01-2012
Belton82-50-01-2014
McCool50-00-00-1000
Totals20026-5819-239-3981175

Percentages: FG .448, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Brickner 2-2, Farris 1-1, Cooley 1-3, Daughtry 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Harris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ingo 3, Brickner).

Turnovers: 11 (Brickner 4, Gardner 3, Cooley, Daughtry, Ingo, Salton).

Steals: 4 (Belton, Brickner, Ingo, Salton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Canisius264167
Marist334275

A_1,193 (3,200).

A_1,193 (3,200).

