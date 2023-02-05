|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Fritz
|28
|3-4
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|5
|8
|Maslennikov
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Dinkins
|25
|2-11
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Henderson
|31
|7-16
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|17
|Staveskie
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Uijtendaal
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|8
|Moultrie
|25
|6-13
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|16
|Long
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|4-6
|4
|5
|6
|Williams
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|10-11
|8-28
|13
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .373, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Uijtendaal 2-5, Henderson 2-6, Moultrie 2-8, Williams 1-2, Maslennikov 0-1, Staveskie 0-3, Dinkins 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Fritz 2, Henderson, Maslennikov).
Turnovers: 7 (J.Fritz 4, Moultrie 2, Dinkins).
Steals: 2 (Long, Uijtendaal).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cooley
|26
|3-7
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|1
|9
|Ingo
|13
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Gardner
|33
|9-19
|11-13
|3-9
|3
|1
|29
|Harris
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Brickner
|34
|5-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|14
|Farris
|30
|1-3
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|1
|5
|Salton
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Daughtry
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Belton
|8
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|McCool
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|19-23
|9-39
|8
|11
|75
Percentages: FG .448, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Brickner 2-2, Farris 1-1, Cooley 1-3, Daughtry 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Harris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ingo 3, Brickner).
Turnovers: 11 (Brickner 4, Gardner 3, Cooley, Daughtry, Ingo, Salton).
Steals: 4 (Belton, Brickner, Ingo, Salton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Canisius
|26
|41
|—
|67
|Marist
|33
|42
|—
|75
A_1,193 (3,200).
