CANISIUS (5-17)
J.Fritz 3-4 2-2 8, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Dinkins 2-11 2-2 6, Henderson 7-16 1-1 17, Staveskie 1-5 1-2 3, Uijtendaal 3-9 0-0 8, Moultrie 6-13 2-2 16, Long 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-67 10-11 67.
MARIST (8-14)
Cooley 3-7 2-2 9, Ingo 2-5 2-2 6, Gardner 9-19 11-13 29, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Brickner 5-6 2-2 14, Farris 1-3 2-4 5, Salton 2-4 0-0 4, Daughtry 1-6 0-0 2, Belton 2-5 0-0 4, McCool 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 19-23 75.
Halftime_Marist 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 7-31 (Uijtendaal 2-5, Henderson 2-6, Moultrie 2-8, Williams 1-2, Maslennikov 0-1, Staveskie 0-3, Dinkins 0-6), Marist 4-12 (Brickner 2-2, Farris 1-1, Cooley 1-3, Daughtry 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_J.Fritz, Long. Rebounds_Canisius 28 (J.Fritz 7), Marist 39 (Gardner 9). Assists_Canisius 13 (Long 4), Marist 8 (Gardner, Brickner 3). Total Fouls_Canisius 16, Marist 11. A_1,193 (3,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.