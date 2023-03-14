HoustonMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28030Totals29171
J.Myers cf3000J.Berti 3b2000
W.Wgner 3b0000C.Vance 2b1000
Hensley 3b3000Chs Jr. cf2000
J.Brwer 1b0000Hnojosa ss2010
R.Adlph rf3000J.Soler lf2010
McKenna cf1000B.Mller lf1000
Ya.Diaz c3000G.Coper dh3010
Daniels lf1000H.Spohn dh1000
Mtjevic 1b2010A.Grcia rf2111
Gnzalez rf1000G.Cnine rf1000
M.Cstes lf1000J.Wndle ss2010
J.Grcia c1000De Goti 3b1000
R.Bnnon 2b1010N.Frtes c2000
Lorenzo 2b2000S.Chvez c1010
Machado ss2000Hampson cf2010
Encrncn ss1000Johnson cf1000
K.Crona dh2010Encrncn 1b3000
S.Gston dh1000

Houston000000000-0
Miami00001000(x)-1

DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 7, Miami 6. 2B_Bannon (2), Hinojosa (2). HR_Garcia (2). SB_Corona (1), Wendle (1), Hampson (1). CS_Costes (1), Berti (1). PO_Costes.

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Murray420012
Paredes L, 0-1121102
Solis100000
Endersby12-320002
Conn1-310010
Miami
Castano32-320025
Puckett1-300000
Barnes W, 1-0110002
Chargois H, 2100003
Sanchez H, 1100010
Garcia H, 2100012
Hoeing S, 1-2100011

HBP_by_Garcia (Wagner).

WP_Hoeing.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.

T_2:21. A_2406

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

