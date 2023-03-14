|Houston
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|7
|1
|J.Myers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wgner 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vance 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chs Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brwer 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hnojosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Adlph rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Daniels lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Spohn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cnine rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Frtes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Chvez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Machado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Encrncn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Crona dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Encrncn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Gston dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|00(x)
|-
|1
DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 7, Miami 6. 2B_Bannon (2), Hinojosa (2). HR_Garcia (2). SB_Corona (1), Wendle (1), Hampson (1). CS_Costes (1), Berti (1). PO_Costes.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Murray
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Solis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Endersby
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conn
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|Castano
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Puckett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sanchez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hoeing S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Garcia (Wagner).
WP_Hoeing.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.
T_2:21. A_2406
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.