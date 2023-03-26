|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|L.Thmas rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lile lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berti ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lpscomb 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Msa Jr. cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Zubia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|De Goti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lttrell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Young rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McIntsh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|000
|-
|2
|Miami
|001
|001
|000
|-
|2
E_Robles (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 2. 2B_Meneses (1), Vargas (3). SF_Call.
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_.
T_. A_
