L.Thmas rf2110L.Arrez 2b2000
Da.Lile lf1000J.Berti ss1100
Meneses dh3110J.Wndle ss2000
C.Wlson dh1000Iglsias 2b2010
Cndlrio 3b3001G.Coper 1b2000
Lpscomb 3b1000Msa Jr. cf2021
D.Smith 1b3000J.Soler lf2000
M.Adams 1b1000Z.Zubia 1b1000
Al.Call rf3001De Goti ph1000
Ke.Ruiz c1000A.Grcia dh3000
M.Chvis 2b2010J.Sgura 3b2000
I.Vrgas ss4010Rdrguez 3b1000
C.Abrms ss2000D L Crz cf1100
R.Adams c2010Lttrell rf1000
V.Rbles cf3010Sanchez rf2010
J.Young rf1000Cstillo lf1000
Stllngs c2000
McIntsh c1000

Washington200000000-2
Miami001001000-2

E_Robles (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 2. 2B_Meneses (1), Vargas (3). SF_Call.

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray411013
Edwards Jr.11-301111
Finnegan12-310002
Thompson220001
Miami
Luzardo532224
Barnes110001
Floro100002
Nardi100001
Chargois120000

