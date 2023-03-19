|Houston
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hensley 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Wtson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Chvez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks rf
|2
|0
|2
|3
|A.Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J.Myers dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Encrncn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Msa Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Salazar c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Crona cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|030
|-
|4
|Miami
|002
|100
|101
|-
|5
E_Bielak (1). DP_Houston 1, Miami 0. LOB_Houston 9, Miami 7. 2B_Abreu (4), Julks (2), Meyers (2), Dirden (2), De Goti (1), Soler (2), Garcia (2), Miller (1). HR_Mesa Jr. (1). SB_Pena (1), Segura (1), De Goti (1), Miller (1). SF_Mesa Jr..
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jonathan Parra; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .
T_2:39. A_2917
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
