HoustonMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33474Totals32595
Je.Pena ss2100J.Sgura 3b2110
M.Dubon ss0100De Goti 3b1110
Bregman 3b2000J.Wndle ss4000
R.Bnnon 3b3000G.Coper 1b4012
J.Abreu 1b2011J.Soler dh3010
Mtjevic 1b2110A.Grcia lf4110
Hensley 2b2000Hampson 2b3000
Machado 2b1100K.Wtson 2b1010
B.Mdris rf1000S.Chvez c3000
C.Julks rf2023A.Allen c1000
McCrmck dh2000B.Mller rf2121
J.Myers dh2010Encrncn 1b1000
Kor.Lee c3000Msa Jr. cf3112
Salazar c1000
J.Drden cf2010
K.Crona cf2010
Ya.Diaz lf2000
M.Cstes lf2000

Houston000100030-4
Miami002100101-5

E_Bielak (1). DP_Houston 1, Miami 0. LOB_Houston 9, Miami 7. 2B_Abreu (4), Julks (2), Meyers (2), Dirden (2), De Goti (1), Soler (2), Garcia (2), Miller (1). HR_Mesa Jr. (1). SB_Pena (1), Segura (1), De Goti (1), Miller (1). SF_Mesa Jr..

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Javier453315
Martinez110011
Bielak L, 1-1332211
Miami
Cabrera42-321123
Chargois1-300000
Garrett22-342225
Puckett BS, 0-12-311111
Charle W, 1-02-300021

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jonathan Parra; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .

T_2:39. A_2917

