MiamiWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387117Totals29030
J.Berti 3b3122Al.Call lf3000
De Goti ss1000M.Adams 1b1010
Chs Jr. cf3000D.Smith 1b3010
J.Snoja cf1000McKnzie lf1000
Gurriel 1b4000L.Thmas rf2000
B.Mller lf1000F.Arcia c1000
D L Crz lf4000Dckrson dh3000
Jhnston 1b1000W.Grcia ph1000
Sanchez rf4220I.Vrgas ss3000
Cbllero rf1010L.Vlera ss1000
Stllngs c3210V.Rbles cf1000
McIntsh c1000M.Chvis 3b3010
Iglsias ss3111J.Downs 2b3000
A.Allen dh4133R.Adams c2000
Hnojosa ss4011Garrett rf1000

Miami122020000-7
Washington000000000-0

DP_Miami 0, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 5. 2B_Caballero (1), Iglesias (2), Allen (1). HR_Berti (1). PO_Robles.

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Alcantara W, 1-152-320025
Nardi1-300001
Floro100013
Hoeing110001
Chargois100002
Washington
Williams L, 1-142-3107734
Banda11-300013
Ward100002
Espino210001

Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt;.

T_2:18. A_2765

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

