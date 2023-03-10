MiamiWashington
Totals397136Totals29252
J.Berti 3b3112Al.Call cf2010
Sanchez lf2000I.Vrgas 2b1010
Chs Jr. cf4120L.Grcia 2b3010
A.Allen c1112E.Mejia cf0001
G.Coper 1b3011Ke.Ruiz dh3000
Hnojosa ss2020L.Vlera dh1000
J.Soler dh3000D.Smith 1b3010
McIntsh dh2000M.Adams 1b1000
A.Grcia rf3000Dckrson lf3000
Grshans 1b1010Garrett rf3111
D L Crz lf3111D.Mllas c1000
Encrncn 1b1000M.Chvis 3b3000
J.Wndle ss3000J.Downs ss3000
De Goti 3b1000R.Adams c2000
N.Frtes c2120B.House 3b0100
Edwards 2b1110
Hampson cf4110

Miami000140002-7
Washington000100010-2

E_Smith (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 4. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (2), Garcia (2). HR_Allen (1), De La Cruz (1), Garrett (1). SF_Mejia.

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Luzardo W, 1-1441116
Puk100002
Scott100001
Perez22-311114
Simpson H, 11-300001
Washington
Corbin431103
Colome L, 0-1154302
Edwards Jr.100002
Finnegan100012
Weems252202

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, James Jean; Third, Edwin Moscoso; .

T_2:21. A_2740

