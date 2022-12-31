FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro323-70-02-4226
Prosper303-62-30-3118
K.Jones365-90-10-33114
Kolek332-50-10-5824
Mitchell318-130-01-22519
Joplin192-102-20-5006
Ross133-40-00-2008
Gold31-10-00-0003
S.Jones30-20-00-0000
Totals20027-574-73-24161168

Percentages: FG .474, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (K.Jones 4-7, Mitchell 3-5, Ross 2-3, Gold 1-1, S.Jones 0-1, Kolek 0-2, Prosper 0-2, Joplin 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro 2, Kolek).

Turnovers: 8 (Ighodaro 3, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, K.Jones).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 4, Joplin, Kolek, Prosper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VILLANOVAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dixon345-100-03-71213
Slater363-71-21-7118
Whitmore276-90-00-83114
Arcidiacono283-70-01-2248
Daniels354-142-22-64213
Longino231-43-30-3316
Armstrong142-60-00-0204
Hausen30-00-00-0000
Totals20024-576-77-33161166

Percentages: FG .421, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Dixon 3-5, Daniels 3-9, Whitmore 2-3, Arcidiacono 2-5, Longino 1-4, Slater 1-5, Armstrong 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Slater 2, Armstrong, Whitmore).

Turnovers: 11 (Whitmore 4, Longino 3, Dixon 2, Arcidiacono, Armstrong).

Steals: 3 (Armstrong, Daniels, Whitmore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette392968
Villanova442266

A_6,501 (6,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

