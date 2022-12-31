|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ighodaro
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Prosper
|30
|3-6
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|K.Jones
|36
|5-9
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|14
|Kolek
|33
|2-5
|0-1
|0-5
|8
|2
|4
|Mitchell
|31
|8-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|5
|19
|Joplin
|19
|2-10
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|0
|6
|Ross
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Gold
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|S.Jones
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|4-7
|3-24
|16
|11
|68
Percentages: FG .474, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (K.Jones 4-7, Mitchell 3-5, Ross 2-3, Gold 1-1, S.Jones 0-1, Kolek 0-2, Prosper 0-2, Joplin 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ighodaro 2, Kolek).
Turnovers: 8 (Ighodaro 3, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, K.Jones).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 4, Joplin, Kolek, Prosper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|13
|Slater
|36
|3-7
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|8
|Whitmore
|27
|6-9
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|1
|14
|Arcidiacono
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|8
|Daniels
|35
|4-14
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|2
|13
|Longino
|23
|1-4
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|6
|Armstrong
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Hausen
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|6-7
|7-33
|16
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .421, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Dixon 3-5, Daniels 3-9, Whitmore 2-3, Arcidiacono 2-5, Longino 1-4, Slater 1-5, Armstrong 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Slater 2, Armstrong, Whitmore).
Turnovers: 11 (Whitmore 4, Longino 3, Dixon 2, Arcidiacono, Armstrong).
Steals: 3 (Armstrong, Daniels, Whitmore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|39
|29
|—
|68
|Villanova
|44
|22
|—
|66
A_6,501 (6,500).
