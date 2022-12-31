MARQUETTE (11-4)
Ighodaro 3-7 0-0 6, Prosper 3-6 2-3 8, K.Jones 5-9 0-1 14, Kolek 2-5 0-1 4, Mitchell 8-13 0-0 19, Joplin 2-10 2-2 6, Ross 3-4 0-0 8, Gold 1-1 0-0 3, S.Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 4-7 68.
VILLANOVA (7-7)
Dixon 5-10 0-0 13, Slater 3-7 1-2 8, Whitmore 6-9 0-0 14, Arcidiacono 3-7 0-0 8, Daniels 4-14 2-2 13, Longino 1-4 3-3 6, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 4, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 6-7 66.
Halftime_Villanova 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 10-26 (K.Jones 4-7, Mitchell 3-5, Ross 2-3, Gold 1-1, S.Jones 0-1, Kolek 0-2, Prosper 0-2, Joplin 0-5), Villanova 12-33 (Dixon 3-5, Daniels 3-9, Whitmore 2-3, Arcidiacono 2-5, Longino 1-4, Slater 1-5, Armstrong 0-2). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Marquette 24 (Kolek, Joplin 5), Villanova 33 (Whitmore 8). Assists_Marquette 16 (Kolek 8), Villanova 16 (Daniels 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 11, Villanova 11. A_6,501 (6,500).
