|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|23
|3-8
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|7
|Hunter
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Johnson
|31
|2-11
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|C.Jones
|34
|4-9
|4-5
|3-6
|4
|3
|12
|Scruggs
|34
|5-9
|2-4
|0-7
|3
|1
|13
|Nunge
|27
|3-8
|1-2
|3-8
|3
|2
|8
|Kunkel
|20
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Odom
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Miles
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|10-15
|7-36
|15
|12
|64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kunkel 2-6, Hunter 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Nunge 1-4, Johnson 1-6, C.Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, C.Jones, Nunge, Scruggs).
Turnovers: 10 (Scruggs 4, C.Jones 2, Odom 2, Hunter, Nunge).
Steals: 4 (Nunge 2, Kunkel, Scruggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuath
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Lewis
|34
|7-14
|2-3
|0-13
|2
|2
|20
|Kolek
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|2
|7
|Morsell
|34
|6-13
|5-5
|0-2
|7
|2
|19
|Prosper
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Ighodaro
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|K.Jones
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Mitchell
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|2
|Elliott
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Joplin
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|7-8
|2-32
|21
|13
|75
Percentages: FG .468, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Lewis 4-7, K.Jones 2-5, Morsell 2-6, Elliott 1-2, Kolek 1-2, Joplin 0-1, Prosper 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuath 2, Ighodaro).
Turnovers: 10 (Kolek 3, K.Jones 2, Morsell 2, Elliott, Ighodaro, Prosper).
Steals: 8 (K.Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Morsell 2, Elliott, Ighodaro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|29
|35
|—
|64
|Marquette
|33
|42
|—
|75
A_14,658 (17,500).