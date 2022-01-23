FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle233-81-21-5037
Hunter122-50-00-4115
Johnson312-110-00-1215
C.Jones344-94-53-64312
Scruggs345-92-40-73113
Nunge273-81-23-8328
Kunkel204-92-20-31112
Odom171-30-00-2102
Miles20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-6210-157-36151264

Percentages: FG .387, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kunkel 2-6, Hunter 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Nunge 1-4, Johnson 1-6, C.Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 2, C.Jones, Nunge, Scruggs).

Turnovers: 10 (Scruggs 4, C.Jones 2, Odom 2, Hunter, Nunge).

Steals: 4 (Nunge 2, Kunkel, Scruggs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuath212-30-00-0124
Lewis347-142-30-132220
Kolek293-70-00-4727
Morsell346-135-50-27219
Prosper131-60-00-3102
Ighodaro182-20-00-3014
K.Jones185-90-00-00112
Mitchell161-40-02-5222
Elliott152-30-00-2115
Joplin20-10-00-0000
Totals20029-627-82-32211375

Percentages: FG .468, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Lewis 4-7, K.Jones 2-5, Morsell 2-6, Elliott 1-2, Kolek 1-2, Joplin 0-1, Prosper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuath 2, Ighodaro).

Turnovers: 10 (Kolek 3, K.Jones 2, Morsell 2, Elliott, Ighodaro, Prosper).

Steals: 8 (K.Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Morsell 2, Elliott, Ighodaro).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier293564
Marquette334275

A_14,658 (17,500).

