|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuath
|18
|4-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Lewis
|35
|7-15
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|17
|Kolek
|39
|7-12
|0-0
|0-6
|8
|2
|18
|Morsell
|30
|3-8
|5-5
|1-6
|4
|4
|11
|Prosper
|23
|2-5
|4-4
|2-9
|2
|4
|8
|Jones
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Ighodaro
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Elliott
|12
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Joplin
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|10-11
|6-34
|20
|19
|82
Percentages: FG .526, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Jones 4-6, Kolek 4-8, Lewis 3-7, Joplin 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Morsell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kuath 3, Ighodaro, Jones, Morsell).
Turnovers: 13 (Kolek 5, Morsell 3, Joplin 2, Prosper 2, Ighodaro).
Steals: 4 (Elliott, Ighodaro, Lewis, Prosper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|28
|4-6
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|11
|Cottrell
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Ke.Johnson
|13
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|6
|McNeil
|38
|4-13
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|12
|Sherman
|38
|7-18
|6-6
|0-1
|5
|1
|21
|Curry
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Osabuohien
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|5
|4
|Ko.Johnson
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Carrigan
|9
|1-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Paulicap
|6
|1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|10-15
|7-28
|14
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Bridges 2-4, McNeil 2-6, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-1, Sherman 1-3, Curry 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carrigan 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, McNeil 2, Sherman 2, Carrigan, Osabuohien).
Steals: 6 (Bridges 2, Carrigan, Curry, McNeil, Osabuohien).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|35
|47
|—
|82
|West Virginia
|47
|24
|—
|71
.