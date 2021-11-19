FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuath184-40-01-5028
Lewis357-150-01-54017
Kolek397-120-00-68218
Morsell303-85-51-64411
Prosper232-54-42-9248
Jones194-80-00-10212
Ighodaro152-20-00-0124
Elliott120-21-20-0111
Mitchell50-00-00-1010
Joplin41-10-01-1013
Totals20030-5710-116-34201982

Percentages: FG .526, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Jones 4-6, Kolek 4-8, Lewis 3-7, Joplin 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Morsell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kuath 3, Ighodaro, Jones, Morsell).

Turnovers: 13 (Kolek 5, Morsell 3, Joplin 2, Prosper 2, Ighodaro).

Steals: 4 (Elliott, Ighodaro, Lewis, Prosper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges284-61-22-61011
Cottrell182-50-00-3114
Ke.Johnson132-31-20-0146
McNeil384-132-21-53012
Sherman387-186-60-15121
Curry213-90-00-2026
Osabuohien172-40-02-4254
Ko.Johnson111-10-00-0103
Carrigan91-30-11-4002
Paulicap61-10-21-3012
Wilson10-10-00-0000
Totals20027-6410-157-28141471

Percentages: FG .422, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Bridges 2-4, McNeil 2-6, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-1, Sherman 1-3, Curry 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carrigan 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, McNeil 2, Sherman 2, Carrigan, Osabuohien).

Steals: 6 (Bridges 2, Carrigan, Curry, McNeil, Osabuohien).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette354782
West Virginia472471

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

