MARQUETTE (5-0)
Kuath 4-4 0-0 8, Lewis 7-15 0-0 17, Kolek 7-12 0-0 18, Morsell 3-8 5-5 11, Prosper 2-5 4-4 8, Jones 4-8 0-0 12, Ighodaro 2-2 0-0 4, Elliott 0-2 1-2 1, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Joplin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-57 10-11 82.
WEST VIRGINIA (3-1)
Bridges 4-6 1-2 11, Cottrell 2-5 0-0 4, Ke.Johnson 2-3 1-2 6, McNeil 4-13 2-2 12, Sherman 7-18 6-6 21, Curry 3-9 0-0 6, Osabuohien 2-4 0-0 4, Ko.Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Carrigan 1-3 0-1 2, Paulicap 1-1 0-2 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-15 71.
Halftime_West Virginia 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 12-26 (Jones 4-6, Kolek 4-8, Lewis 3-7, Joplin 1-1, Elliott 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Morsell 0-2), West Virginia 7-19 (Bridges 2-4, McNeil 2-6, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-1, Sherman 1-3, Curry 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2). Fouled Out_Osabuohien. Rebounds_Marquette 34 (Prosper 9), West Virginia 28 (Bridges 6). Assists_Marquette 20 (Kolek 8), West Virginia 14 (Sherman 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 19, West Virginia 14.