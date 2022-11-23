|FG
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|35
|6-9
|5-6
|5-14
|2
|3
|17
|Coleman
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|26
|3-9
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|4
|6
|Sturdivant
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Terry
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Kelly
|25
|2-10
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|8
|Maxwell
|17
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Moore
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Howard
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Pauls Bagatskis
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-65
|9-10
|10-33
|7
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .338, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant).
Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore, Sturdivant).
Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Franklin, Sturdivant).
Technical Fouls: Smith, 15:53 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ighodaro
|31
|4-7
|2-2
|0-10
|1
|0
|10
|Prosper
|18
|2-5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|5
|5
|K.Jones
|25
|6-12
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|19
|Kolek
|29
|5-9
|3-4
|0-5
|6
|0
|14
|Mitchell
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|7
|S.Jones
|23
|3-5
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|11
|Joplin
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|8
|Ross
|19
|2-5
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Gold
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|Itejere
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|17-22
|8-35
|14
|15
|84
Percentages: FG .475, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (K.Jones 4-8, Joplin 2-4, S.Jones 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Kolek 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Gold 0-2, Ross 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ighodaro 5, Joplin).
Turnovers: 10 (Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Gold, Ighodaro, K.Jones, Prosper, Ross, S.Jones).
Steals: 7 (Joplin 2, Mitchell 2, Ross 2, Kolek).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|28
|32
|—
|60
|Marquette
|41
|43
|—
|84
A_1,691 (3,300).
Commented
