FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Franklin356-95-65-142317
Coleman252-80-01-2036
Smith263-90-01-6246
Sturdivant254-80-00-22210
Terry262-70-00-0026
Kelly252-104-41-3108
Maxwell170-70-01-2020
Moore131-50-00-2012
Howard51-10-01-2002
Pauls Bagatskis31-10-00-0003
Totals20022-659-1010-3371760

Percentages: FG .338, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant).

Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore, Sturdivant).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Franklin, Sturdivant).

Technical Fouls: Smith, 15:53 second.

FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro314-72-20-101010
Prosper182-51-31-1055
K.Jones256-123-30-21119
Kolek295-93-40-56014
Mitchell223-90-02-5217
S.Jones233-54-61-31111
Joplin203-60-02-2118
Ross192-54-40-3028
Gold80-20-01-3230
Itejere51-10-01-1012
Totals20029-6117-228-35141584

Percentages: FG .475, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (K.Jones 4-8, Joplin 2-4, S.Jones 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Kolek 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Gold 0-2, Ross 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ighodaro 5, Joplin).

Turnovers: 10 (Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Gold, Ighodaro, K.Jones, Prosper, Ross, S.Jones).

Steals: 7 (Joplin 2, Mitchell 2, Ross 2, Kolek).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech283260
Marquette414384

A_1,691 (3,300).

