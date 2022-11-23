GEORGIA TECH (3-2)
Franklin 6-9 5-6 17, Coleman 2-8 0-0 6, Smith 3-9 0-0 6, Sturdivant 4-8 0-0 10, Terry 2-7 0-0 6, Kelly 2-10 4-4 8, Maxwell 0-7 0-0 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-65 9-10 60.
MARQUETTE (4-2)
Ighodaro 4-7 2-2 10, Prosper 2-5 1-3 5, K.Jones 6-12 3-3 19, Kolek 5-9 3-4 14, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 7, S.Jones 3-5 4-6 11, Joplin 3-6 0-0 8, Ross 2-5 4-4 8, Gold 0-2 0-0 0, Itejere 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 17-22 84.
Halftime_Marquette 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-23 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3), Marquette 9-23 (K.Jones 4-8, Joplin 2-4, S.Jones 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Kolek 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Gold 0-2, Ross 0-2). Fouled Out_Prosper. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 33 (Franklin 14), Marquette 35 (Ighodaro 10). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Franklin, Smith, Sturdivant 2), Marquette 14 (Kolek 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Marquette 15. A_1,691 (3,300).
