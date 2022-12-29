APPALACHIAN ST. (7-7)
Abson 2-3 1-2 6, Gregory 1-7 2-6 4, Huntley 1-6 3-4 5, Mantis 2-9 1-2 5, Boykin 7-16 2-5 20, Brown 2-2 2-4 6, Walker 3-5 0-0 7, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Harcum 0-2 0-0 0, Teasett 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 0-2 0-0 0, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 11-23 53.
MARSHALL (12-2)
Anochili-Killen 5-9 1-2 11, Handlogten 4-5 1-2 9, Curfman 6-10 0-0 15, Kinsey 7-13 0-0 14, Taylor 5-14 3-4 15, Conner 4-6 0-0 10, Miladinovic 0-2 0-0 0, Toussaint 1-2 1-1 3, Fricks 1-1 0-0 2, Sarenac 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 6-9 79.
Halftime_Marshall 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 6-19 (Boykin 4-8, Abson 1-1, Walker 1-2, Harcum 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Mantis 0-5), Marshall 7-17 (Curfman 3-6, Conner 2-2, Taylor 2-5, Miladinovic 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2). Fouled Out_Anochili-Killen. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 22 (Huntley 6), Marshall 42 (Anochili-Killen, Handlogten, Miladinovic 7). Assists_Appalachian St. 7 (Gregory 2), Marshall 23 (Taylor 9). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 9, Marshall 17. A_4,816 (9,048).
