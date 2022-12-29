FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abson162-31-20-0016
Gregory331-72-61-3214
Huntley281-63-42-6115
Mantis182-91-20-2015
Boykin347-162-50-20020
Brown212-22-40-2126
Walker163-50-00-4027
Pearson140-00-01-3110
Harcum100-20-00-0100
Teasett40-10-00-0000
Eads30-20-00-0000
Littleton30-00-00-0100
Totals20018-5311-234-227953

Percentages: FG .340, FT .478.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Boykin 4-8, Abson 1-1, Walker 1-2, Harcum 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Teasett 0-1, Mantis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Huntley).

Turnovers: 7 (Gregory 3, Brown, Harcum, Pearson, Walker).

Steals: 3 (Boykin, Brown, Gregory).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARSHALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anochili-Killen225-91-21-71511
Handlogten214-51-23-7149
Curfman356-100-01-43015
Kinsey337-130-02-47414
Taylor355-143-40-69115
Conner264-60-00-41010
Miladinovic120-20-02-7010
Toussaint61-21-11-3013
Fricks31-10-00-0012
Sarenac30-10-00-0000
Braun20-00-00-0100
Totals20033-636-910-42231779

Percentages: FG .524, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Curfman 3-6, Conner 2-2, Taylor 2-5, Miladinovic 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Miladinovic 2, Toussaint 2, Handlogten).

Turnovers: 12 (Kinsey 4, Conner 2, Anochili-Killen, Curfman, Fricks, Miladinovic, Sarenac, Taylor).

Steals: 4 (Taylor 2, Conner, Miladinovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St.282553
Marshall354479

A_4,816 (9,048).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

