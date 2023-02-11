MARSHALL (21-6)
Anochili-Killen 2-3 2-2 6, Handlogten 2-4 0-0 4, Curfman 2-11 0-0 6, Kinsey 12-19 12-14 37, Taylor 10-19 1-1 26, Conner 3-3 0-0 9, Fricks 0-1 0-0 0, Early 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 15-17 88.
GEORGIA ST. (10-16)
Hudson 5-9 2-2 12, Mann 1-4 2-4 4, Moore 12-18 1-2 28, Odom 6-15 2-2 14, Tucker 4-13 6-8 14, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Nnamoko 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 30-61 14-21 77.
Halftime_Marshall 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-27 (Taylor 5-8, Conner 3-3, Curfman 2-10, Kinsey 1-2, Fricks 0-1, Handlogten 0-1, Early 0-2), Georgia St. 3-10 (Moore 3-6, Odom 0-1, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds_Marshall 27 (Handlogten 9), Georgia St. 28 (Odom 9). Assists_Marshall 20 (Curfman, Taylor 5), Georgia St. 14 (Odom 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 20, Georgia St. 12. A_1,913 (7,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.