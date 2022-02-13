MARSHALL (9-16)
Anochili-Killen 5-8 1-3 12, Beyers 3-5 6-6 13, Miladinovic 7-10 2-5 17, Kinsey 2-8 3-4 7, Taylor 5-14 1-2 13, Sarenac 4-5 0-0 12, George 2-2 2-3 7, Early 1-1 0-0 3, Toussaint 2-2 0-0 4, McKey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 15-23 88.
UTEP (14-10)
Sibley 2-7 2-3 7, Verhoeven 2-4 0-0 4, Bieniemy 8-18 5-6 23, Boum 9-17 13-14 32, Saterfield 1-5 0-0 3, Agnew 2-3 0-0 4, Hollins 1-3 0-0 2, Onyema 2-2 0-0 4, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 20-23 79.
Halftime_Marshall 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-22 (Sarenac 4-5, Taylor 2-7, Early 1-1, George 1-1, Miladinovic 1-1, Anochili-Killen 1-2, Beyers 1-3, Kinsey 0-2), UTEP 5-23 (Bieniemy 2-7, Saterfield 1-4, Sibley 1-4, Boum 1-6, Agnew 0-1, Hollins 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 31 (Miladinovic 11), UTEP 27 (Sibley 10). Assists_Marshall 24 (Kinsey 11), UTEP 11 (Boum 3). Total Fouls_Marshall 17, UTEP 18. A_4,129 (12,222).