|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARSHALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anochili-Killen
|16
|5-8
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|4
|12
|Beyers
|23
|3-5
|6-6
|0-6
|4
|3
|13
|Miladinovic
|31
|7-10
|2-5
|3-11
|1
|1
|17
|Kinsey
|35
|2-8
|3-4
|2-5
|11
|3
|7
|Taylor
|39
|5-14
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|13
|Sarenac
|25
|4-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|12
|George
|16
|2-2
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Early
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Toussaint
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|McKey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-55
|15-23
|5-31
|24
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .564, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Sarenac 4-5, Taylor 2-7, Early 1-1, George 1-1, Miladinovic 1-1, Anochili-Killen 1-2, Beyers 1-3, Kinsey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sarenac 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Taylor 4, Kinsey 3, Beyers 2, Miladinovic 2, Anochili-Killen, George, McKey, Toussaint).
Steals: 8 (Beyers 4, Kinsey 2, Taylor 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sibley
|23
|2-7
|2-3
|2-10
|1
|4
|7
|Verhoeven
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|4
|Bieniemy
|39
|8-18
|5-6
|0-4
|2
|0
|23
|Boum
|37
|9-17
|13-14
|0-3
|3
|4
|32
|Saterfield
|36
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Agnew
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Hollins
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Onyema
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Kalu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|20-23
|4-27
|11
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .458, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bieniemy 2-7, Saterfield 1-4, Sibley 1-4, Boum 1-6, Agnew 0-1, Hollins 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bieniemy).
Turnovers: 12 (Boum 4, Agnew 2, Bieniemy 2, Sibley 2, Hollins, Verhoeven).
Steals: 10 (Bieniemy 4, Verhoeven 2, Agnew, Boum, Hollins, Sibley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marshall
|39
|49
|—
|88
|UTEP
|38
|41
|—
|79
A_4,129 (12,222).