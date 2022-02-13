FGFTReb
MARSHALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anochili-Killen165-81-30-00412
Beyers233-56-60-64313
Miladinovic317-102-53-111117
Kinsey352-83-42-51137
Taylor395-141-20-26113
Sarenac254-50-00-51112
George162-22-30-2037
Early61-10-00-0103
Toussaint52-20-00-0014
McKey40-00-00-0000
Totals20031-5515-235-31241788

Percentages: FG .564, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Sarenac 4-5, Taylor 2-7, Early 1-1, George 1-1, Miladinovic 1-1, Anochili-Killen 1-2, Beyers 1-3, Kinsey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sarenac 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Taylor 4, Kinsey 3, Beyers 2, Miladinovic 2, Anochili-Killen, George, McKey, Toussaint).

Steals: 8 (Beyers 4, Kinsey 2, Taylor 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sibley232-72-32-10147
Verhoeven282-40-02-3224
Bieniemy398-185-60-42023
Boum379-1713-140-33432
Saterfield361-50-00-1033
Agnew162-30-00-2134
Hollins121-30-00-2202
Onyema82-20-00-2014
Kalu10-00-00-0010
Totals20027-5920-234-27111879

Percentages: FG .458, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bieniemy 2-7, Saterfield 1-4, Sibley 1-4, Boum 1-6, Agnew 0-1, Hollins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bieniemy).

Turnovers: 12 (Boum 4, Agnew 2, Bieniemy 2, Sibley 2, Hollins, Verhoeven).

Steals: 10 (Bieniemy 4, Verhoeven 2, Agnew, Boum, Hollins, Sibley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marshall394988
UTEP384179

A_4,129 (12,222).

