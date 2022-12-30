Maryland373316
NC State360312

First Quarter

NCST_FG Dunn 38, 6:10.

MD_FG Ryland 42, 3:24.

Second Quarter

MD_O.Smith 19 pass from Tagovailoa (Ryland kick), 8:07.

NCST_FG Dunn 19, 4:37.

NCST_FG Dunn 38, :14.

Third Quarter

MD_FG Ryland 33, 8:06.

Fourth Quarter

NCST_FG Dunn 26, 9:23.

MD_FG Ryland 45, 5:36.

A_37,228.

MDNCST
First downs1713
Total Net Yards342296
Rushes-yards41-7618-27
Passing266269
Punt Returns3-112-8
Kickoff Returns3-730-0
Interceptions Ret.2-22-0
Comp-Att-Int20-38-222-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-450-0
Punts5-45.27-41.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-606-35
Time of Possession35:3424:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Maryland, Hemby 24-65, Littleton 3-9, O.Smith 1-8, Tagovailoa 9-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Edwards 3-(minus 8). NC State, Houston 9-14, Allen 3-5, De.Jones 5-5, Mimms 1-3.

PASSING_Maryland, Tagovailoa 19-37-2-221, Edwards 1-1-0-45. NC State, Finley 22-48-2-269.

RECEIVING_Maryland, J.Jones 4-79, Felton 4-69, Dyches 4-45, O.Smith 3-34, Hemby 2-22, Knotts 1-18, Ram.Brown 1-1, Littleton 1-(minus 2). NC State, T.Thomas 4-54, Da.Jones 3-49, Allen 3-21, Toudle 2-41, Lesane 2-30, Gray 2-21, Rooks 2-18, C.Seabrough 2-7, De.Jones 1-25, Houston 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you