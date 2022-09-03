|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Maryland
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
MD_Hemby 33 run (Ryland kick), 12:24.
Second Quarter
MD_Littleton 2 run (Ryland kick), 12:14.
MD_FG Ryland 45, 6:30.
BUFF_Henderson 19 run (McNulty kick), 3:03.
Third Quarter
MD_Hemby 70 run (Ryland kick), 14:21.
Fourth Quarter
MD_Littleton 1 run (Ryland kick), 13:49.
BUFF_FG McNulty 36, 6:07.
A_30,223.
|BUFF
|MD
|First downs
|18
|16
|Total Net Yards
|268
|446
|Rushes-yards
|38-108
|26-149
|Passing
|160
|297
|Punt Returns
|1--1
|3-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-35-0
|25-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-34
|1-12
|Punts
|7-44.571
|5-47.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|8-82
|Time of Possession
|33:04
|26:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 8-33, Cook 15-33, Henderson 4-27, Snyder 10-16, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Maryland, Hemby 7-114, Littleton 6-34, Ram.Brown 4-6, McDonald 3-1, Copeland 1-(minus 1), Edwards 1-(minus 2), Tagovailoa 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 18-35-0-160. Maryland, Tagovailoa 24-34-1-290, Edwards 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Marshall 4-52, Q.Williams 3-28, Gassett 3-22, Harrity 2-19, Cook 2-16, Johnson 1-11, Borland 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Mangas 1-4. Maryland, Jarrett 6-110, J.Jones 4-70, Dyches 4-36, Dippre 3-30, Demus 3-23, O.Smith 2-12, Felton 1-8, Copeland 1-6, Ram.Brown 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, McNulty 48, McNulty 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.