Buffalo070310
Maryland7107731

First Quarter

MD_Hemby 33 run (Ryland kick), 12:24.

Second Quarter

MD_Littleton 2 run (Ryland kick), 12:14.

MD_FG Ryland 45, 6:30.

BUFF_Henderson 19 run (McNulty kick), 3:03.

Third Quarter

MD_Hemby 70 run (Ryland kick), 14:21.

Fourth Quarter

MD_Littleton 1 run (Ryland kick), 13:49.

BUFF_FG McNulty 36, 6:07.

A_30,223.

BUFFMD
First downs1816
Total Net Yards268446
Rushes-yards38-10826-149
Passing160297
Punt Returns1--13-44
Kickoff Returns0-01-41
Interceptions Ret.1-230-0
Comp-Att-Int18-35-025-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-341-12
Punts7-44.5715-47.4
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-358-82
Time of Possession33:0426:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Washington 8-33, Cook 15-33, Henderson 4-27, Snyder 10-16, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Maryland, Hemby 7-114, Littleton 6-34, Ram.Brown 4-6, McDonald 3-1, Copeland 1-(minus 1), Edwards 1-(minus 2), Tagovailoa 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Buffalo, Snyder 18-35-0-160. Maryland, Tagovailoa 24-34-1-290, Edwards 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Marshall 4-52, Q.Williams 3-28, Gassett 3-22, Harrity 2-19, Cook 2-16, Johnson 1-11, Borland 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Mangas 1-4. Maryland, Jarrett 6-110, J.Jones 4-70, Dyches 4-36, Dippre 3-30, Demus 3-23, O.Smith 2-12, Felton 1-8, Copeland 1-6, Ram.Brown 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, McNulty 48, McNulty 44.

