|Towson
|0
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Maryland
|21
|7
|7
|3
|—
|38
First Quarter
MD_Tagovailoa 23 run (Howes kick), 12:06.
MD_Dyches 23 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), 4:29.
MD_J.Jones 24 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), :17.
Second Quarter
TOWS_FG Vaughan 36, 11:57.
MD_Prather 13 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), :14.
Third Quarter
MD_Hemby 9 run (Howes kick), 9:26.
TOWS_FG Vaughan 38, 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
MD_FG E.Johnson 24, 5:38.
A_37,241.
|TOWS
|MD
|First downs
|16
|30
|Total Net Yards
|276
|449
|Rushes-yards
|34-148
|36-166
|Passing
|128
|283
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-31-0
|26-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-11
|Punts
|5-34.2
|3-49.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-90
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|26:52
|33:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Towson, Matthews 12-48, Kent 10-41, Hunter 8-33, Watkins 3-18, Rutkowski 1-8. Maryland, Hemby 12-58, Littleton 10-37, Tagovailoa 2-28, Edwards 3-27, McDonald 3-18, Ray 3-7, Mason 2-2, Edge 1-(minus 11).
PASSING_Towson, Kent 16-31-0-128. Maryland, Tagovailoa 22-33-0-260, Edge 2-3-0-18, Edwards 2-7-0-5.
RECEIVING_Towson, James 4-49, Hunter 4-13, Perkins 3-30, Londono 2-22, M.Jackson 2-9, Akuchie 1-5. Maryland, Dyches 6-108, J.Jones 5-57, O.Smith 4-42, Manning 2-18, Prather 2-18, Felton 2-15, Hemby 2-14, Chambers 2-9, R.Walker 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Howes 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.