Towson03306
Maryland2177338

First Quarter

MD_Tagovailoa 23 run (Howes kick), 12:06.

MD_Dyches 23 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), 4:29.

MD_J.Jones 24 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), :17.

Second Quarter

TOWS_FG Vaughan 36, 11:57.

MD_Prather 13 pass from Tagovailoa (Howes kick), :14.

Third Quarter

MD_Hemby 9 run (Howes kick), 9:26.

TOWS_FG Vaughan 38, 1:33.

Fourth Quarter

MD_FG E.Johnson 24, 5:38.

A_37,241.

TOWSMD
First downs1630
Total Net Yards276449
Rushes-yards34-14836-166
Passing128283
Punt Returns2-120-0
Kickoff Returns1-112-47
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-31-026-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-111-11
Punts5-34.23-49.333
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-906-54
Time of Possession26:5233:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Towson, Matthews 12-48, Kent 10-41, Hunter 8-33, Watkins 3-18, Rutkowski 1-8. Maryland, Hemby 12-58, Littleton 10-37, Tagovailoa 2-28, Edwards 3-27, McDonald 3-18, Ray 3-7, Mason 2-2, Edge 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_Towson, Kent 16-31-0-128. Maryland, Tagovailoa 22-33-0-260, Edge 2-3-0-18, Edwards 2-7-0-5.

RECEIVING_Towson, James 4-49, Hunter 4-13, Perkins 3-30, Londono 2-22, M.Jackson 2-9, Akuchie 1-5. Maryland, Dyches 6-108, J.Jones 5-57, O.Smith 4-42, Manning 2-18, Prather 2-18, Felton 2-15, Hemby 2-14, Chambers 2-9, R.Walker 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Howes 45.

