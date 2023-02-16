PURDUE (23-4)
Furst 0-1 0-0 0, Edey 8-16 2-2 18, Loyer 2-9 2-2 6, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 8-12 1-2 18, Gillis 1-3 2-2 4, Newman 2-4 1-2 6, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 0-0 2, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-10 54.
MARYLAND (18-8)
Reese 5-11 0-2 10, Scott 2-6 0-0 5, Carey 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 5-11 1-1 13, Young 6-14 7-7 20, Martinez 2-4 3-4 7, Emilien 3-3 2-2 9, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-16 68.
Halftime_Purdue 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 2-13 (Newman 1-2, Smith 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2, Loyer 0-3), Maryland 5-11 (Hart 2-4, Emilien 1-1, Scott 1-2, Young 1-3, Carey 0-1). Rebounds_Purdue 22 (Edey 8), Maryland 31 (Reese 9). Assists_Purdue 11 (Loyer, Smith 3), Maryland 14 (Carey, Young 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 17, Maryland 12. A_17,950 (17,950).
