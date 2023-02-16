FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Furst140-10-00-1000
Edey348-162-22-80218
Loyer342-92-20-1336
Morton260-20-01-4100
Smith348-121-20-33218
Gillis181-32-20-3144
Newman172-41-20-1136
Kaufman-Renn141-20-00-1212
Jenkins90-10-00-0020
Totals20022-508-103-22111754

Percentages: FG .440, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Newman 1-2, Smith 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Morton 0-2, Loyer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Smith).

Turnovers: 7 (Edey 2, Smith 2, Furst, Loyer, Morton).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Furst, Loyer).

Technical Fouls: Gillis, 15:19 second.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese365-110-22-90210
Scott292-60-02-5225
Carey242-40-01-2414
Hart375-111-10-43313
Young356-147-70-54020
Martinez222-43-42-3137
Emilien153-32-21-3019
Long20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5313-168-31141268

Percentages: FG .472, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Hart 2-4, Emilien 1-1, Scott 1-2, Young 1-3, Carey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Emilien, Reese).

Turnovers: 8 (Reese 3, Emilien, Hart, Long, Scott, Young).

Steals: 5 (Young 2, Carey, Hart, Reese).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purdue282654
Maryland254368

A_17,950 (17,950).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

