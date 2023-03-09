FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle361-80-10-4012
Garcia322-72-21-2446
Ola-Joseph182-20-00-1045
Cooper402-71-20-4645
Henley193-61-30-1057
Payne306-65-53-93317
Carrington254-100-10-10212
Totals20020-469-144-22132354

Percentages: FG .435, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Carrington 4-7, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Battle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle, Carrington, Payne).

Turnovers: 13 (Battle 3, Carrington 3, Cooper 3, Payne 3, Garcia).

Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Carrington, Payne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese294-62-44-81410
Scott326-134-43-83120
Carey314-90-00-23211
Hart363-91-11-3308
Young323-139-112-63115
Emilien141-20-00-1042
Martinez121-10-01-2012
Long91-10-00-0112
Swanton-Rodger30-00-00-0030
Batchelor10-00-00-1000
Cornish10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-5416-2011-31141870

Percentages: FG .426, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Scott 4-8, Carey 3-7, Hart 1-3, Young 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Reese 2, Martinez).

Turnovers: 8 (Carey 2, Hart 2, Young 2, Emilien, Reese).

Steals: 9 (Carey 2, Reese 2, Scott 2, Young 2, Long).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota243054
Maryland313970

A_16,104 (20,917).

A_16,104 (20,917).

