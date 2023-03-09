MINNESOTA (9-22)
Battle 1-8 0-1 2, Garcia 2-7 2-2 6, Ola-Joseph 2-2 0-0 5, Cooper 2-7 1-2 5, Henley 3-6 1-3 7, Payne 6-6 5-5 17, Carrington 4-10 0-1 12. Totals 20-46 9-14 54.
MARYLAND (21-11)
Reese 4-6 2-4 10, Scott 6-13 4-4 20, Carey 4-9 0-0 11, Hart 3-9 1-1 8, Young 3-13 9-11 15, Emilien 1-2 0-0 2, Martinez 1-1 0-0 2, Long 1-1 0-0 2, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Batchelor 0-0 0-0 0, Cornish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 16-20 70.
Halftime_Maryland 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-13 (Carrington 4-7, Ola-Joseph 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Battle 0-4), Maryland 8-21 (Scott 4-8, Carey 3-7, Hart 1-3, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_Henley. Rebounds_Minnesota 22 (Payne 9), Maryland 31 (Reese, Scott 8). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Cooper 6), Maryland 14 (Scott, Carey, Hart, Young 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Maryland 18. A_16,104 (20,917).
