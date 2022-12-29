|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doles
|26
|5-15
|2-5
|5-7
|1
|4
|14
|Fagan
|25
|4-10
|0-1
|3-8
|2
|3
|8
|Beaudion
|35
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|14
|Boonyasith
|35
|3-8
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Lawrence
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|27
|3-9
|2-2
|2-9
|0
|3
|10
|Picarelli
|14
|0-3
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Docks
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Obeng-Mensah
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Sapp
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-64
|11-16
|11-34
|10
|23
|64
Percentages: FG .359, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Beaudion 2-3, Brown 2-3, Doles 2-9, Boonyasith 1-3, Lawrence 0-1, Picarelli 0-2, Fagan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion 2, Doles).
Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Beaudion 3, Boonyasith 2, Doles 2, Lawrence 2, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli).
Steals: 4 (Picarelli 2, Doles, Lawrence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Emilien
|17
|0-0
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Scott
|36
|5-13
|1-2
|1-9
|1
|3
|11
|Hart
|37
|5-8
|5-7
|2-6
|2
|2
|16
|Martinez
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Young
|36
|8-14
|2-3
|1-7
|2
|2
|18
|Carey
|26
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|19
|Reese
|23
|0-2
|7-12
|3-7
|1
|3
|7
|Batchelor
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Long
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornish
|2
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|22-32
|7-37
|7
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .481, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Carey 5-7, Hart 1-4, Cornish 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Young 0-3, Scott 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Martinez 2, Hart, Reese, Scott, Young).
Turnovers: 12 (Emilien 2, Hart 2, Martinez 2, Reese 2, Scott 2, Carey, Young).
Steals: 6 (Hart 2, Scott 2, Reese, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMBC
|30
|34
|—
|64
|Maryland
|33
|47
|—
|80
.
