FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doles265-152-55-71414
Fagan254-100-13-8238
Beaudion356-90-00-24214
Boonyasith353-81-20-3328
Lawrence342-100-01-4034
Brown273-92-22-90310
Picarelli140-34-40-1024
Docks20-02-20-0012
Obeng-Mensah10-00-00-0020
Sapp10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-6411-1611-34102364

Percentages: FG .359, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Beaudion 2-3, Brown 2-3, Doles 2-9, Boonyasith 1-3, Lawrence 0-1, Picarelli 0-2, Fagan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion 2, Doles).

Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Beaudion 3, Boonyasith 2, Doles 2, Lawrence 2, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli).

Steals: 4 (Picarelli 2, Doles, Lawrence).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Emilien170-04-40-2014
Scott365-131-21-91311
Hart375-85-72-62216
Martinez172-50-00-3124
Young368-142-31-72218
Carey266-92-20-00219
Reese230-27-123-7137
Batchelor30-20-00-2010
Long30-00-00-0000
Cornish20-11-20-1001
Totals20026-5422-327-3771880

Percentages: FG .481, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Carey 5-7, Hart 1-4, Cornish 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Young 0-3, Scott 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Martinez 2, Hart, Reese, Scott, Young).

Turnovers: 12 (Emilien 2, Hart 2, Martinez 2, Reese 2, Scott 2, Carey, Young).

Steals: 6 (Hart 2, Scott 2, Reese, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMBC303464
Maryland334780

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you