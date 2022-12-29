UMBC (9-5)
Doles 5-15 2-5 14, Fagan 4-10 0-1 8, Beaudion 6-9 0-0 14, Boonyasith 3-8 1-2 8, Lawrence 2-10 0-0 4, Brown 3-9 2-2 10, Picarelli 0-3 4-4 4, Docks 0-0 2-2 2, Obeng-Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Sapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 11-16 64.
MARYLAND (10-3)
Emilien 0-0 4-4 4, Scott 5-13 1-2 11, Hart 5-8 5-7 16, Martinez 2-5 0-0 4, Young 8-14 2-3 18, Carey 6-9 2-2 19, Reese 0-2 7-12 7, Batchelor 0-2 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Cornish 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-54 22-32 80.
Halftime_Maryland 33-30. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 7-24 (Beaudion 2-3, Brown 2-3, Doles 2-9, Boonyasith 1-3, Lawrence 0-1, Picarelli 0-2, Fagan 0-3), Maryland 6-24 (Carey 5-7, Hart 1-4, Cornish 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Young 0-3, Scott 0-5). Rebounds_UMBC 34 (Brown 9), Maryland 37 (Scott 9). Assists_UMBC 10 (Beaudion 4), Maryland 7 (Hart, Young 2). Total Fouls_UMBC 23, Maryland 18.
