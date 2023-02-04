FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese208-100-24-53416
Scott255-121-21-62013
Carey202-31-10-2217
Hart223-51-10-4427
Young216-91-10-31014
Emilien251-10-00-2022
Long192-50-11-4435
Martinez174-90-01-11311
Cornish100-31-20-0011
Batchelor91-30-00-1022
Revaz40-00-00-0010
Swanton-Rodger41-21-11-1033
Dziuba30-10-00-0000
Karkus10-00-00-0000
Totals20033-636-118-29172281

Percentages: FG .524, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Martinez 3-6, Carey 2-3, Scott 2-3, Young 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Cornish 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 5 (Batchelor 2, Cornish, Scott, Young).

Steals: 9 (Carey 2, Hart 2, Young 2, Cornish, Martinez, Reese).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle392-90-00-2015
Ola-Joseph342-64-42-3128
Payne314-56-101-62314
Cooper322-80-00-2415
Samuels190-22-20-1022
Henley292-54-61-7448
Thompson151-32-20-3004
Ramberg10-00-01-1000
Totals20013-3818-245-25111346

Percentages: FG .342, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Cooper 1-3, Battle 1-5, Ola-Joseph 0-2, Samuels 0-2, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Ola-Joseph).

Turnovers: 15 (Cooper 4, Battle 2, Henley 2, Ola-Joseph 2, Payne 2, Thompson 2, Samuels).

Steals: 1 (Ola-Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland414081
Minnesota212546

A_9,255 (14,625).

