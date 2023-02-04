MARYLAND (16-7)
Reese 8-10 0-2 16, Scott 5-12 1-2 13, Carey 2-3 1-1 7, Hart 3-5 1-1 7, Young 6-9 1-1 14, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Long 2-5 0-1 5, Martinez 4-9 0-0 11, Cornish 0-3 1-2 1, Batchelor 1-3 0-0 2, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 1-2 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-1 0-0 0, Karkus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 6-11 81.
MINNESOTA (7-15)
Battle 2-9 0-0 5, Ola-Joseph 2-6 4-4 8, Payne 4-5 6-10 14, Cooper 2-8 0-0 5, Samuels 0-2 2-2 2, Henley 2-5 4-6 8, Thompson 1-3 2-2 4, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-38 18-24 46.
Halftime_Maryland 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-21 (Martinez 3-6, Carey 2-3, Scott 2-3, Young 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Cornish 0-3), Minnesota 2-14 (Cooper 1-3, Battle 1-5, Ola-Joseph 0-2, Samuels 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 29 (Scott 6), Minnesota 25 (Henley 7). Assists_Maryland 17 (Hart, Long 4), Minnesota 11 (Cooper, Henley 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 22, Minnesota 13.
