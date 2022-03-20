FLORIDA GULF COAST (30-3)
Bell 6-20 0-0 14, List 0-2 0-0 0, Morehouse 3-12 1-2 8, Phills 3-6 0-0 8, Spray 5-9 2-2 17, Cecil 4-4 0-0 8, Adams 0-0 1-2 1, Antenucci 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Hackley 0-1 0-0 0, Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Seay 3-6 0-0 7, Webb 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 25-65 4-6 65
MARYLAND (23-8)
Bibby 2-7 0-0 5, Reese 5-6 11-14 21, Benzan 1-2 2-2 5, Miller 9-17 3-4 24, Owusu 8-14 2-3 20, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Sellers 2-6 4-7 8, Chardon 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-59 22-30 89
|Florida Gulf Coast
|23
|16
|13
|13
|—
|65
|Maryland
|23
|24
|24
|18
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 11-35 (Bell 2-13, Morehouse 1-4, Phills 2-5, Spray 5-8, Antenucci 0-1, Seay 1-1, Webb 0-3), Maryland 7-16 (Bibby 1-2, Benzan 1-2, Miller 3-8, Owusu 2-2, Sellers 0-2). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Morehouse 6), Maryland 12 (Benzan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Spray 8), Maryland 40 (Miller 9, Reese 9). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 21, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,575.