FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott256-123-53-64517
Wahab311-42-42-5024
Ayala487-187-111-111026
Hart487-123-51-81018
Russell416-149-110-57423
Green312-60-25-8024
Reese151-20-01-2052
Martinez110-30-00-1110
Totals25030-7124-3813-46141994

Percentages: FG .423, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ayala 5-11, Russell 2-6, Scott 2-7, Hart 1-5, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hart, Martinez, Wahab).

Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Hart 2, Reese 2, Russell 2, Scott).

Steals: 4 (Hart 2, Ayala, Russell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran387-124-44-61519
Nance4010-195-74-144328
Audige303-120-01-5357
Berry361-70-00-1222
Buie404-123-41-74413
Greer272-60-00-2454
Roper141-32-21-2034
Young122-40-03-5034
Williams103-70-14-4016
Simmons30-20-01-1000
Totals25033-8414-1819-47183187

Percentages: FG .393, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Nance 3-6, Buie 2-5, Audige 1-5, Beran 1-5, Greer 0-1, Williams 0-1, Berry 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beran 2, Audige).

Turnovers: 8 (Buie 3, Nance 3, Beran, Young).

Steals: 2 (Buie, Roper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland3042111194
Northwestern304211487

A_2,886 (8,117).

