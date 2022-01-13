|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|25
|6-12
|3-5
|3-6
|4
|5
|17
|Wahab
|31
|1-4
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|4
|Ayala
|48
|7-18
|7-11
|1-11
|1
|0
|26
|Hart
|48
|7-12
|3-5
|1-8
|1
|0
|18
|Russell
|41
|6-14
|9-11
|0-5
|7
|4
|23
|Green
|31
|2-6
|0-2
|5-8
|0
|2
|4
|Reese
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Martinez
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|250
|30-71
|24-38
|13-46
|14
|19
|94
Percentages: FG .423, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ayala 5-11, Russell 2-6, Scott 2-7, Hart 1-5, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hart, Martinez, Wahab).
Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Hart 2, Reese 2, Russell 2, Scott).
Steals: 4 (Hart 2, Ayala, Russell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|38
|7-12
|4-4
|4-6
|1
|5
|19
|Nance
|40
|10-19
|5-7
|4-14
|4
|3
|28
|Audige
|30
|3-12
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|5
|7
|Berry
|36
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Buie
|40
|4-12
|3-4
|1-7
|4
|4
|13
|Greer
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|5
|4
|Roper
|14
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Young
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|4
|Williams
|10
|3-7
|0-1
|4-4
|0
|1
|6
|Simmons
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|33-84
|14-18
|19-47
|18
|31
|87
Percentages: FG .393, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Nance 3-6, Buie 2-5, Audige 1-5, Beran 1-5, Greer 0-1, Williams 0-1, Berry 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Beran 2, Audige).
Turnovers: 8 (Buie 3, Nance 3, Beran, Young).
Steals: 2 (Buie, Roper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Maryland
|30
|42
|11
|11
|—
|94
|Northwestern
|30
|42
|11
|4
|—
|87
A_2,886 (8,117).