FGFTReb
MD.-EASTERN SHOREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pollard162-43-40-5157
Davis285-70-01-70113
Johnson241-31-20-1433
Phillip341-111-20-2614
Styles243-89-133-61315
Nugent277-103-40-31221
Thompson221-71-22-3334
Hupstead153-44-42-50111
Anderson40-00-00-1000
Naboya40-00-00-0010
Nnadozie20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5422-318-33162078

Percentages: FG .426, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Nugent 4-7, Davis 3-5, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Phillip 1-9, Pollard 0-1, Styles 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Styles).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Nnadozie, Pollard, Styles).

Steals: 11 (Johnson 4, Nugent 2, Phillip 2, Nnadozie, Pollard, Styles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COPPIN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blue362-80-01-4224
Hood273-94-41-30412
Sessoms355-101-21-46411
Sutton143-50-00-0029
Steers192-64-41-6158
Tarke283-102-61-7148
Spurlock170-01-40-2111
Tekavcic111-22-20-2014
Winston100-30-00-0030
Scott30-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5314-225-28112657

Percentages: FG .358, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Sutton 3-5, Hood 2-6, Winston 0-1, Sessoms 0-3, Tarke 0-3, Blue 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Tarke 4, Spurlock 3, Hood 2, Sessoms 2, Steers 2, Winston 2).

Steals: 5 (Hood 2, Spurlock, Tarke, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

Md.-Eastern Shore384078
Coppin St.273057

A_676 (4,100).

