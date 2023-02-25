|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MD.-EASTERN SHORE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pollard
|16
|2-4
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|5
|7
|Davis
|28
|5-7
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|13
|Johnson
|24
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|3
|Phillip
|34
|1-11
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|4
|Styles
|24
|3-8
|9-13
|3-6
|1
|3
|15
|Nugent
|27
|7-10
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|21
|Thompson
|22
|1-7
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|3
|4
|Hupstead
|15
|3-4
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|11
|Anderson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Naboya
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Nnadozie
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|22-31
|8-33
|16
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .426, FT .710.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Nugent 4-7, Davis 3-5, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Phillip 1-9, Pollard 0-1, Styles 0-1, Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Styles).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Nnadozie, Pollard, Styles).
Steals: 11 (Johnson 4, Nugent 2, Phillip 2, Nnadozie, Pollard, Styles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blue
|36
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Hood
|27
|3-9
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|4
|12
|Sessoms
|35
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|6
|4
|11
|Sutton
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Steers
|19
|2-6
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|5
|8
|Tarke
|28
|3-10
|2-6
|1-7
|1
|4
|8
|Spurlock
|17
|0-0
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|Tekavcic
|11
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Winston
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Scott
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|14-22
|5-28
|11
|26
|57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Sutton 3-5, Hood 2-6, Winston 0-1, Sessoms 0-3, Tarke 0-3, Blue 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Tarke 4, Spurlock 3, Hood 2, Sessoms 2, Steers 2, Winston 2).
Steals: 5 (Hood 2, Spurlock, Tarke, Winston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|38
|40
|—
|78
|Coppin St.
|27
|30
|—
|57
A_676 (4,100).
