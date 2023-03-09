|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MORGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horner
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Djonkam
|22
|4-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Burke
|34
|8-16
|0-1
|0-0
|5
|4
|17
|Hobbs
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|McCullough
|17
|0-3
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|2
|Lawson
|31
|4-8
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|11
|Thomas
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|10
|Fagbenle
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|2
|Nnamene
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Copeland
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Wiggins
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|6-9
|9-25
|12
|25
|64
Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hobbs 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Burke 1-7, Horner 0-1, Lawson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Djonkam 2).
Turnovers: 23 (Lawson 7, Burke 5, Thomas 4, Copeland 2, Fagbenle 2, Hobbs 2, McCullough).
Steals: 10 (Lawson 4, Burke 3, Copeland, Djonkam, McCullough).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MD.-EASTERN SHORE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pollard
|24
|3-6
|7-8
|2-9
|0
|2
|13
|Davis
|25
|2-5
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|9
|Fofana
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|0
|Phillip
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Styles
|29
|7-9
|5-7
|2-2
|0
|1
|19
|Voyles
|24
|5-13
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Nugent
|20
|4-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|8
|Hupstead
|16
|4-5
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Thompson
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|19-27
|6-30
|7
|12
|80
Percentages: FG .527, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Davis 1-2, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Fofana 0-1, Nugent 0-1, Phillip 0-2, Voyles 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hupstead 2, Pollard, Voyles).
Turnovers: 18 (Phillip 4, Fofana 3, Styles 3, Davis 2, Nugent 2, Pollard 2, Hupstead, Voyles).
Steals: 14 (Pollard 4, Nugent 3, Voyles 3, Phillip 2, Styles 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morgan St.
|35
|29
|—
|64
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|46
|34
|—
|80
.
