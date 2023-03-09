FGFTReb
MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horner120-10-00-2000
Djonkam224-71-20-2039
Burke348-160-10-05417
Hobbs234-90-00-20211
McCullough170-32-23-8042
Lawson314-83-41-22311
Thomas314-90-01-33210
Fagbenle111-40-02-4132
Nnamene110-00-01-1040
Copeland71-20-01-1102
Wiggins10-10-00-0000
Totals20026-606-99-25122564

Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hobbs 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Burke 1-7, Horner 0-1, Lawson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Djonkam 2).

Turnovers: 23 (Lawson 7, Burke 5, Thomas 4, Copeland 2, Fagbenle 2, Hobbs 2, McCullough).

Steals: 10 (Lawson 4, Burke 3, Copeland, Djonkam, McCullough).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MD.-EASTERN SHOREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pollard243-67-82-90213
Davis252-54-61-3029
Fofana210-20-00-3320
Phillip283-80-00-3206
Styles297-95-72-20119
Voyles245-131-31-31311
Nugent204-50-00-5108
Hupstead164-52-30-20011
Thompson121-20-00-0023
Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5519-276-3071280

Percentages: FG .527, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Davis 1-2, Hupstead 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Fofana 0-1, Nugent 0-1, Phillip 0-2, Voyles 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hupstead 2, Pollard, Voyles).

Turnovers: 18 (Phillip 4, Fofana 3, Styles 3, Davis 2, Nugent 2, Pollard 2, Hupstead, Voyles).

Steals: 14 (Pollard 4, Nugent 3, Voyles 3, Phillip 2, Styles 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morgan St.352964
Md.-Eastern Shore463480

