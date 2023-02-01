ALBANY (NY) (6-18)
Reddish 1-6 0-0 3, Beagle 1-8 0-0 2, Jackson 2-7 2-2 6, Patel 5-9 0-0 12, Drumgoole 5-14 6-11 18, Davis 3-8 0-0 9, Edmead 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-1 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 8-13 50.
MASS.-LOWELL (18-6)
Al.Blunt 3-7 4-4 13, Brooks 3-6 1-1 7, Coulibaly 1-3 3-4 5, Covington 3-8 2-2 9, Hikim 3-10 2-2 8, Hammond 2-7 2-2 7, O'Connor 2-4 0-0 5, Morris 6-6 0-0 12, Watkins 0-5 0-0 0, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-15 66.
Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 39-16. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 8-19 (Davis 3-7, Patel 2-2, Drumgoole 2-6, Reddish 1-2, Hutcheson 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Mass.-Lowell 6-23 (Al.Blunt 3-7, O'Connor 1-2, Covington 1-4, Hammond 1-4, Hikim 0-1, Watkins 0-5). Fouled Out_Covington. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 27 (Jackson 8), Mass.-Lowell 41 (Brooks 11). Assists_Albany (NY) 11 (Jackson, Drumgoole 3), Mass.-Lowell 12 (Hikim 4). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 17, Mass.-Lowell 17. A_811 (2,000).
