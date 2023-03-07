NEW HAMPSHIRE (15-15)
Daniels 4-9 2-5 12, Tutic 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 15, Herasme 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 8-17 4-8 21, Baker 1-2 2-3 5, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-20 64.
MASS.-LOWELL (26-7)
Al.Blunt 7-9 2-2 19, Brooks 1-5 0-2 2, Coulibaly 2-4 0-0 4, Hammond 5-9 6-6 17, Hikim 3-8 7-8 14, O'Connor 2-2 4-5 8, Morris 0-2 3-4 3, Covington 2-3 0-0 6, Watkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-45 22-27 75.
Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 34-33. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 7-21 (Brown 3-5, Daniels 2-4, Baker 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Moore 0-1, Herasme 0-5), Mass.-Lowell 7-10 (Al.Blunt 3-4, Covington 2-2, Hammond 1-1, Hikim 1-2, Watkins 0-1). Fouled Out_Daniels. Rebounds_New Hampshire 27 (Herasme 8), Mass.-Lowell 29 (Hammond 9). Assists_New Hampshire 10 (Brown 7), Mass.-Lowell 9 (Hammond, Hikim 4). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 22, Mass.-Lowell 17. A_856 (3,266).
