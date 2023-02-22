MASS.-LOWELL (23-7)
Al.Blunt 3-8 4-4 11, Brooks 5-7 3-6 13, Coulibaly 4-7 0-0 8, Hammond 6-11 2-2 19, Hikim 2-9 2-4 6, O'Connor 2-2 1-3 6, Morris 2-5 6-7 10, Covington 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-26 75.
UMBC (17-13)
Doles 5-9 0-0 10, Obeng-Mensah 3-4 0-0 6, Beaudion 4-7 6-9 14, Boonyasith 1-4 0-0 3, Lawrence 4-11 3-3 13, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Picarelli 4-6 2-3 13, Fagan 2-5 0-0 4, Sapp 1-2 0-0 2, Docks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-15 70.
Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 47-32. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 7-12 (Hammond 5-7, O'Connor 1-1, Al.Blunt 1-3, Covington 0-1), UMBC 7-19 (Picarelli 3-5, Lawrence 2-5, Brown 1-2, Boonyasith 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Sapp 0-1, Beaudion 0-2). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 35 (Coulibaly 9), UMBC 27 (Lawrence, Fagan 5). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 9 (Al.Blunt, Brooks, O'Connor, Withers 2), UMBC 13 (Beaudion 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 14, UMBC 22. A_2,074 (4,654).
