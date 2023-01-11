VERMONT (8-10)
Ayo-Faleye 1-5 2-2 5, Veretto 4-7 4-5 14, Duncan 6-13 4-7 16, Gibson 1-6 1-2 3, Penn 4-12 0-2 8, Deloney 5-11 0-0 11, Alamutu 3-3 1-2 7, Smith 0-2 1-3 1. Totals 24-59 13-23 65.
MASS.-LOWELL (15-3)
Al.Blunt 6-9 2-2 18, Brooks 1-3 2-2 4, Coulibaly 5-7 0-0 10, Hammond 4-6 5-6 17, Hikim 6-11 2-2 18, Covington 3-7 2-3 9, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 13-15 80.
Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 4-16 (Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Penn 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 13-22 (Hikim 4-4, Hammond 4-6, Al.Blunt 4-7, Covington 1-3, Mincey 0-1, Withers 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 24 (Duncan 7), Mass.-Lowell 38 (Al.Blunt, Coulibaly 6). Assists_Vermont 10 (Duncan, Penn 5), Mass.-Lowell 13 (Hikim 7). Total Fouls_Vermont 18, Mass.-Lowell 20. A_517 (2,000).
