|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Buttrick
|36
|5-9
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|16
|Steadman
|17
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|R.Kelly
|35
|7-13
|5-6
|0-2
|6
|0
|21
|C.Kelly
|30
|2-8
|5-6
|2-10
|1
|3
|9
|Weeks
|34
|3-12
|3-4
|5-9
|4
|2
|11
|Garcia
|25
|3-5
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|4
|11
|Jones
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|5
|Santos
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|21-26
|12-36
|16
|13
|77
Percentages: FG .393, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Buttrick 3-6, R.Kelly 2-4, Weeks 2-6, Jones 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Steadman 0-1, C.Kelly 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Weeks 2, Buttrick, Garcia).
Turnovers: 12 (C.Kelly 5, Steadman 2, Weeks 2, Buttrick, Garcia, R.Kelly).
Steals: 5 (Garcia 2, C.Kelly, Jones, Steadman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|4
|Moore
|27
|6-14
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|14
|Brickus
|36
|2-6
|4-4
|1-3
|8
|4
|8
|Clark
|37
|6-11
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|1
|16
|Nickelberry
|35
|7-12
|1-3
|1-4
|4
|2
|18
|Gill
|21
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Ray
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Shepherd
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Brantley
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|8-11
|5-21
|18
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .458, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nickelberry 3-7, Gill 2-4, Clark 2-6, Moore 2-6, Brantley 0-1, Ray 0-1, Brickus 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Moore 3, Gill 2, Clark, Shepherd).
Turnovers: 12 (Brickus 3, Clark 3, Moore 2, Shepherd 2, Gill, Nickelberry).
Steals: 7 (Gill 3, Doucoure, Moore, Nickelberry, Ray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMass
|32
|45
|—
|77
|La Salle
|42
|29
|—
|71
.