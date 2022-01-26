FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Buttrick365-93-41-62116
Steadman172-70-01-2104
R.Kelly357-135-60-26021
C.Kelly302-85-62-10139
Weeks343-123-45-94211
Garcia253-55-60-21411
Jones222-70-03-5135
Santos10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-6121-2612-36161377

Percentages: FG .393, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Buttrick 3-6, R.Kelly 2-4, Weeks 2-6, Jones 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Steadman 0-1, C.Kelly 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Weeks 2, Buttrick, Garcia).

Turnovers: 12 (C.Kelly 5, Steadman 2, Weeks 2, Buttrick, Garcia, R.Kelly).

Steals: 5 (Garcia 2, C.Kelly, Jones, Steadman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure192-30-01-1134
Moore276-140-02-40414
Brickus362-64-41-3848
Clark376-112-20-55116
Nickelberry357-121-31-44218
Gill213-61-20-1019
Ray160-20-00-2020
Shepherd71-30-00-0002
Brantley10-20-00-1000
Totals20027-598-115-21181771

Percentages: FG .458, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Nickelberry 3-7, Gill 2-4, Clark 2-6, Moore 2-6, Brantley 0-1, Ray 0-1, Brickus 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Moore 3, Gill 2, Clark, Shepherd).

Turnovers: 12 (Brickus 3, Clark 3, Moore 2, Shepherd 2, Gill, Nickelberry).

Steals: 7 (Gill 3, Doucoure, Moore, Nickelberry, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMass324577
La Salle422971

.

