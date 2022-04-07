Thursday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
First Round
Par out454343454-36
Sungjae Im343343354-32
Cameron Smith654332443-34
Danny Willett544344443-35
Joaquin Niemann553243452-33
Scottie Scheffler454343443-34
Dustin Johnson444343353-33
Tiger Woods453342464-36
Par in443545344-36—72
Sungjae Im553344344-35—67
Cameron Smith442534246-34—68
Danny Willett443444344-34—69
Joaquin Niemann543445344-36—69
Scottie Scheffler442545335-35—69
Dustin Johnson343545335-36—69
Tiger Woods443455244-35—71

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

