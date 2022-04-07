|Thursday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|First Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Sungjae Im
|343
|343
|354-32
|Cameron Smith
|654
|332
|443-34
|Danny Willett
|544
|344
|443-35
|Joaquin Niemann
|553
|243
|452-33
|Scottie Scheffler
|454
|343
|443-34
|Dustin Johnson
|444
|343
|353-33
|Tiger Woods
|453
|342
|464-36
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36—72
|Sungjae Im
|553
|344
|344-35—67
|Cameron Smith
|442
|534
|246-34—68
|Danny Willett
|443
|444
|344-34—69
|Joaquin Niemann
|543
|445
|344-36—69
|Scottie Scheffler
|442
|545
|335-35—69
|Dustin Johnson
|343
|545
|335-36—69
|Tiger Woods
|443
|455
|244-35—71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.