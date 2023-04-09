Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
Third Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|-
|36
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|343
|544
|-
|35
|Jon Rahm
|444
|453
|344
|-
|35
|Viktor Hovland
|553
|353
|455
|-
|38
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|-
|36
|-
|72
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|545
|354
|-
|38
|_
|65-67-73
|_
|205
|Jon Rahm
|443
|645
|444
|-
|38
|_
|65-69-73
|_
|207
|Viktor Hovland
|532
|434
|344
|-
|32
|_
|65-73-70
|_
|208
