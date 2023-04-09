Saturday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Third Round

Par out454343454-36
Brooks Koepka444343544-35
Jon Rahm444453344-35
Viktor Hovland553353455-38

Par in443545344-36-72
Brooks Koepka444545354-38_65-67-73_205
Jon Rahm443645444-38_65-69-73_207
Viktor Hovland532434344-32_65-73-70_208

