Friday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Second Round

Par out454343454-36
Scottie Scheffler545343344-35
Sungjae Im553343454-36
Shane Lowry544343354-35
Hideki Matsuyama443342554-34
Charl Schwartzel444443354-35

Par in443545344-36-72
Scottie Scheffler442444244-32_69-67_136
Sungjae Im544446245-38_67-74_141
Shane Lowry343444344-33_73-68_141
Hideki Matsuyama443544344-35_72-69_141
Charl Schwartzel353445244-34_72-69_141

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you