At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States65-67-73—205-11
Jon Rahm, Spain65-69-73—207-9
Viktor Hovland, Norway65-73-70—208-8
Patrick Cantlay, United States71-71-68—210-6
Russell Henley, United States73-67-71—211-5
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan71-70-70—211-5
Sam Bennett, United States68-68-76—212-4
Collin Morikawa, United States69-69-74—212-4
Jason Day, Australia67-72-74—213-3
Shane Lowry, Ireland68-72-73—213-3
Patrick Reed, United States71-70-72—213-3
Justin Rose, England69-71-73—213-3
Xander Schauffele, United States68-74-71—213-3
Gary Woodland, United States68-72-73—213-3
Matt Fitzpatrick, England70-72-72—214-2
Sungjae Im, South Korea71-76-67—214-2
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-69-74—214-2
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-75-71—214-2
Cameron Young, United States67-72-75—214-2
Ryan Fox, New Zealand70-71-74—215-1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea74-67-74—215-1
Phil Mickelson, United States71-69-75—215-1
Taylor Moore, United States73-72-70—215-1
Jordan Spieth, United States69-70-76—215-1
Keegan Bradley, United States70-72-74—216E
Tony Finau, United States69-74-73—216E
Tyrrell Hatton, England71-73-72—216E
Max Homa, United States71-73-72—216E
Tom Kim, South Korea70-72-74—216E
Chris Kirk, United States70-74-72—216E
Scott Stallings, United States70-77-69—216E
Sahith Theegala, United States73-70-73—216E
Abraham Ancer, Mexico72-71-74—217+1
Sam Burns, United States68-71-78—217+1
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-71-74—217+1
Si Woo Kim, South Korea73-72-72—217+1
Cameron Smith, Australia70-72-75—217+1
Sepp Straka, Austria70-73-74—217+1
Seamus Power, Ireland73-72-73—218+2
Harris English, United States71-71-77—219+3
Talor Gooch, United States72-74-73—219+3
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada76-69-74—219+3
Zach Johnson, United States75-70-74—219+3
Thomas Pieters, Belgium74-73-72—219+3
Adam Scott, Australia68-74-77—219+3
Harold Varner III, United States72-71-76—219+3
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa74-73-73—220+4
Fred Couples, United States71-74-76—221+5
Billy Horschel, United States73-74-74—221+5
Dustin Johnson, United States71-72-78—221+5
Mito Pereira, Chile74-70-77—221+5
J.T. Poston, United States74-72-76—222+6
Keith Mitchell, United States75-71-77—223+7
Tiger Woods, United States74-73-WD

