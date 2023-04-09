|Brooks Koepka, United States
|65-67-73—205
|-11
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|65-69-73—207
|-9
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|65-73-70—208
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-71-68—210
|-6
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-67-71—211
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-70-70—211
|-5
|Sam Bennett, United States
|68-68-76—212
|-4
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-69-74—212
|-4
|Jason Day, Australia
|67-72-74—213
|-3
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|68-72-73—213
|-3
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70-72—213
|-3
|Justin Rose, England
|69-71-73—213
|-3
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-74-71—213
|-3
|Gary Woodland, United States
|68-72-73—213
|-3
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-72-72—214
|-2
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-76-67—214
|-2
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-69-74—214
|-2
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-75-71—214
|-2
|Cameron Young, United States
|67-72-75—214
|-2
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-71-74—215
|-1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|74-67-74—215
|-1
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|71-69-75—215
|-1
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-72-70—215
|-1
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-70-76—215
|-1
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-72-74—216
|E
|Tony Finau, United States
|69-74-73—216
|E
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|71-73-72—216
|E
|Max Homa, United States
|71-73-72—216
|E
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|70-72-74—216
|E
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-74-72—216
|E
|Scott Stallings, United States
|70-77-69—216
|E
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|73-70-73—216
|E
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|72-71-74—217
|+1
|Sam Burns, United States
|68-71-78—217
|+1
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71-74—217
|+1
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|73-72-72—217
|+1
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|70-72-75—217
|+1
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-73-74—217
|+1
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|73-72-73—218
|+2
|Harris English, United States
|71-71-77—219
|+3
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74-73—219
|+3
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|76-69-74—219
|+3
|Zach Johnson, United States
|75-70-74—219
|+3
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|74-73-72—219
|+3
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-74-77—219
|+3
|Harold Varner III, United States
|72-71-76—219
|+3
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-73-73—220
|+4
|Fred Couples, United States
|71-74-76—221
|+5
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-74-74—221
|+5
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|71-72-78—221
|+5
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|74-70-77—221
|+5
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72-76—222
|+6
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|75-71-77—223
|+7
|Tiger Woods, United States
|74-73-WD
