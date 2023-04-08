Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Second Round

Brooks Koepka, United States65-67—132-12
Jon Rahm, Spain65-69—134-10
Sam Bennett, United States68-68—136-8
Viktor Hovland, Norway65-73—138-6
Collin Morikawa, United States69-69—138-6
Sam Burns, United States68-71—139-5
Jason Day, Australia67-72—139-5
Jordan Spieth, United States69-70—139-5
Cameron Young, United States67-72—139-5
Russell Henley, United States73-67—140-4
Shane Lowry, Ireland68-72—140-4
Phil Mickelson, United States71-69—140-4
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-69—140-4
Justin Rose, England69-71—140-4
Gary Woodland, United States68-72—140-4
Ryan Fox, New Zealand70-71—141-3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea74-67—141-3
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan71-70—141-3
Patrick Reed, United States71-70—141-3
Keegan Bradley, United States70-72—142-2
Patrick Cantlay, United States71-71—142-2
Harris English, United States71-71—142-2
Matt Fitzpatrick, England70-72—142-2
Tom Kim, South Korea70-72—142-2
Xander Schauffele, United States68-74—142-2
Adam Scott, Australia68-74—142-2
Cameron Smith, Australia70-72—142-2
Abraham Ancer, Mexico72-71—143-1
Tony Finau, United States69-74—143-1
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-71—143-1
Dustin Johnson, United States71-72—143-1
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-75—143-1
Sepp Straka, Austria70-73—143-1
Sahith Theegala, United States73-70—143-1
Harold Varner III, United States72-71—143-1
Tyrrell Hatton, England71-73—144E
Max Homa, United States71-73—144E
Chris Kirk, United States70-74—144E
Mito Pereira, Chile74-70—144E
Fred Couples, United States71-74—145+1
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada76-69—145+1
Zach Johnson, United States75-70—145+1
Si Woo Kim, South Korea73-72—145+1
Taylor Moore, United States73-72—145+1
Seamus Power, Ireland73-72—145+1
Talor Gooch, United States72-74—146+2
Keith Mitchell, United States75-71—146+2
J.T. Poston, United States74-72—146+2
Billy Horschel, United States73-74—147+3
Sungjae Im, South Korea71-76—147+3
Thomas Pieters, Belgium74-73—147+3
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa74-73—147+3
Scott Stallings, United States70-77—147+3
Tiger Woods, United States74-73—147+3
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa76-WD

Missed Cut

Bryson DeChambeau, United States74-74—148+4
Tom Hoge, United States74-74—148+4
Francesco Molinari, Italy72-76—148+4
Justin Thomas, United States70-78—148+4
Mike Weir, Canada72-76—148+4
Ben Carr, United States75-74—149+5
Kevin Kisner, United States72-77—149+5
Bernhard Langer, Germany75-74—149+5
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland72-77—149+5
Adrian Meronk, Poland73-76—149+5
Cameron Champ, United States76-74—150+6
Kazuki Higa, Japan76-74—150+6
Min Woo Lee, Australia75-75—150+6
Vijay Singh, Fiji75-75—150+6
Danny Willett, England75-75—150+6
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina76-75—151+7
Sergio Garcia, Spain74-77—151+7
Brian Harman, United States77-74—151+7
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland77-74—151+7
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa77-74—151+7
Corey Conners, Canada73-79—152+8
Harrison Crowe, Australia75-77—152+8
Kurt Kitayama, United States75-77—152+8
Jason Kokrak, United States73-79—152+8
Alex Noren, Sweden78-75—153+9
Gordon Sargent, United States77-76—153+9
Bubba Watson, United States77-76—153+9
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain77-77—154+10
Adam Svensson, Canada75-80—155+11
Larry Mize, United States79-80—159+15
Sandy Lyle, Scotland81-83—164+20

