|Brooks Koepka, United States
|65-67—132
|-12
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|65-69—134
|-10
|Sam Bennett, United States
|68-68—136
|-8
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|65-73—138
|-6
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-69—138
|-6
|Sam Burns, United States
|68-71—139
|-5
|Jason Day, Australia
|67-72—139
|-5
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-70—139
|-5
|Cameron Young, United States
|67-72—139
|-5
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-67—140
|-4
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|68-72—140
|-4
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|71-69—140
|-4
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-69—140
|-4
|Justin Rose, England
|69-71—140
|-4
|Gary Woodland, United States
|68-72—140
|-4
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-71—141
|-3
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|74-67—141
|-3
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-70—141
|-3
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70—141
|-3
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-72—142
|-2
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-71—142
|-2
|Harris English, United States
|71-71—142
|-2
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-72—142
|-2
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|70-72—142
|-2
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-74—142
|-2
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-74—142
|-2
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|70-72—142
|-2
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|72-71—143
|-1
|Tony Finau, United States
|69-74—143
|-1
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71—143
|-1
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|71-72—143
|-1
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-75—143
|-1
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-73—143
|-1
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|73-70—143
|-1
|Harold Varner III, United States
|72-71—143
|-1
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|71-73—144
|E
|Max Homa, United States
|71-73—144
|E
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-74—144
|E
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|74-70—144
|E
|Fred Couples, United States
|71-74—145
|+1
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|76-69—145
|+1
|Zach Johnson, United States
|75-70—145
|+1
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|73-72—145
|+1
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-72—145
|+1
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|73-72—145
|+1
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74—146
|+2
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|75-71—146
|+2
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72—146
|+2
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-74—147
|+3
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-76—147
|+3
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|74-73—147
|+3
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-73—147
|+3
|Scott Stallings, United States
|70-77—147
|+3
|Tiger Woods, United States
|74-73—147
|+3
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|76-WD
