|Brooks Koepka, United States
|65-67—132
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|65-69—134
|Sam Bennett, United States
|68-68—136
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|65-73—138
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-69—138
|Sam Burns, United States
|68-71—139
|Jason Day, Australia
|67-72—139
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-70—139
|Cameron Young, United States
|67-72—139
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-67—140
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|68-72—140
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|71-69—140
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-69—140
|Justin Rose, England
|69-71—140
|Gary Woodland, United States
|68-72—140
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-71—141
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|74-67—141
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-70—141
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70—141
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-72—142
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-71—142
|Harris English, United States
|71-71—142
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-72—142
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|70-72—142
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-74—142
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-74—142
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|70-72—142
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|72-71—143
|Tony Finau, United States
|69-74—143
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71—143
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|71-72—143
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-75—143
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|70-73—143
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|73-70—143
|Harold Varner III, United States
|72-71—143
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|71-73—144
|Max Homa, United States
|71-73—144
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-74—144
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|74-70—144
|Fred Couples, United States
|71-74—145
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|76-69—145
|Zach Johnson, United States
|75-70—145
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-72—145
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|73-72—145
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74—146
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|75-71—146
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72—146
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-74—147
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-76—147
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|74-73—147
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-73—147
|Scott Stallings, United States
|70-77—147
|Tiger Woods, United States
|74-73—147
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|76-WD
