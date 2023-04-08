Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Second Round

Brooks Koepka, United States65-67—132
Jon Rahm, Spain65-69—134
Sam Bennett, United States68-68—136
Viktor Hovland, Norway65-73—138
Collin Morikawa, United States69-69—138
Sam Burns, United States68-71—139
Jason Day, Australia67-72—139
Jordan Spieth, United States69-70—139
Cameron Young, United States67-72—139
Russell Henley, United States73-67—140
Shane Lowry, Ireland68-72—140
Phil Mickelson, United States71-69—140
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-69—140
Justin Rose, England69-71—140
Gary Woodland, United States68-72—140
Ryan Fox, New Zealand70-71—141
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea74-67—141
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan71-70—141
Patrick Reed, United States71-70—141
Keegan Bradley, United States70-72—142
Patrick Cantlay, United States71-71—142
Harris English, United States71-71—142
Matt Fitzpatrick, England70-72—142
Tom Kim, South Korea70-72—142
Xander Schauffele, United States68-74—142
Adam Scott, Australia68-74—142
Cameron Smith, Australia70-72—142
Abraham Ancer, Mexico72-71—143
Tony Finau, United States69-74—143
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-71—143
Dustin Johnson, United States71-72—143
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-75—143
Sepp Straka, Austria70-73—143
Sahith Theegala, United States73-70—143
Harold Varner III, United States72-71—143
Tyrrell Hatton, England71-73—144
Max Homa, United States71-73—144
Chris Kirk, United States70-74—144
Mito Pereira, Chile74-70—144
Fred Couples, United States71-74—145
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada76-69—145
Zach Johnson, United States75-70—145
Si Woo Kim, South Korea73-72—145
Taylor Moore, United States73-72—145
Seamus Power, Ireland73-72—145
Talor Gooch, United States72-74—146
Keith Mitchell, United States75-71—146
J.T. Poston, United States74-72—146
Billy Horschel, United States73-74—147
Sungjae Im, South Korea71-76—147
Thomas Pieters, Belgium74-73—147
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa74-73—147
Scott Stallings, United States70-77—147
Tiger Woods, United States74-73—147
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa76-WD

Missed Cut

Bryson DeChambeau, United States74-74—148
Tom Hoge, United States74-74—148
Francesco Molinari, Italy72-76—148
Justin Thomas, United States70-78—148
Mike Weir, Canada72-76—148
Ben Carr, United States75-74—149
Kevin Kisner, United States72-77—149
Bernhard Langer, Germany75-74—149
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland72-77—149
Adrian Meronk, Poland73-76—149
Cameron Champ, United States76-74—150
Kazuki Higa, Japan76-74—150
Min Woo Lee, Australia75-75—150
Vijay Singh, Fiji75-75—150
Danny Willett, England75-75—150
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina76-75—151
Sergio Garcia, Spain74-77—151
Brian Harman, United States77-74—151
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland77-74—151
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa77-74—151
Corey Conners, Canada73-79—152
Harrison Crowe, Australia75-77—152
Kurt Kitayama, United States75-77—152
Jason Kokrak, United States73-79—152
Alex Noren, Sweden78-75—153
Gordon Sargent, United States77-76—153
Bubba Watson, United States77-76—153
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain77-77—154
Adam Svensson, Canada75-80—155
Larry Mize, United States79-80—159
Sandy Lyle, Scotland81-83—164

