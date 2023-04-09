Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States65-67-73—205
Jon Rahm, Spain65-69-73—207
Viktor Hovland, Norway65-73-70—208
Patrick Cantlay, United States71-71-68—210
Russell Henley, United States73-67-71—211
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan71-70-70—211
Sam Bennett, United States68-68-76—212
Collin Morikawa, United States69-69-74—212
Jason Day, Australia67-72-74—213
Shane Lowry, Ireland68-72-73—213
Patrick Reed, United States71-70-72—213
Justin Rose, England69-71-73—213
Xander Schauffele, United States68-74-71—213
Gary Woodland, United States68-72-73—213
Matt Fitzpatrick, England70-72-72—214
Sungjae Im, South Korea71-76-67—214
Joaquin Niemann, Chile71-69-74—214
Scottie Scheffler, United States68-75-71—214
Cameron Young, United States67-72-75—214
Ryan Fox, New Zealand70-71-74—215
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea74-67-74—215
Phil Mickelson, United States71-69-75—215
Taylor Moore, United States73-72-70—215
Jordan Spieth, United States69-70-76—215
Keegan Bradley, United States70-72-74—216
Tony Finau, United States69-74-73—216
Tyrrell Hatton, England71-73-72—216
Max Homa, United States71-73-72—216
Tom Kim, South Korea70-72-74—216
Chris Kirk, United States70-74-72—216
Scott Stallings, United States70-77-69—216
Sahith Theegala, United States73-70-73—216
Abraham Ancer, Mexico72-71-74—217
Sam Burns, United States68-71-78—217
Tommy Fleetwood, England72-71-74—217
Si Woo Kim, South Korea73-72-72—217
Cameron Smith, Australia70-72-75—217
Sepp Straka, Austria70-73-74—217
Seamus Power, Ireland73-72-73—218
Harris English, United States71-71-77—219
Talor Gooch, United States72-74-73—219
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada76-69-74—219
Zach Johnson, United States75-70-74—219
Thomas Pieters, Belgium74-73-72—219
Adam Scott, Australia68-74-77—219
Harold Varner III, United States72-71-76—219
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa74-73-73—220
Fred Couples, United States71-74-76—221
Billy Horschel, United States73-74-74—221
Dustin Johnson, United States71-72-78—221
Mito Pereira, Chile74-70-77—221
J.T. Poston, United States74-72-76—222
Keith Mitchell, United States75-71-77—223
Tiger Woods, United States74-73-WD

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you