E. Illinois070815
McNeese St.1097329

First Quarter

MCNS_FG Smith 39, 05:12

MCNS_McCall 33 pass from McMahon (Smith kick), 02:15

Second Quarter

EIU_Vallie 26 pass from Shoffner (Orth kick), 12:20

MCNS_Pierce 32 pass from Roberts (run failed), 08:38

MCNS_FG Smith 21, 00:00

Third Quarter

MCNS_McMahon 3 run (Smith kick), 03:40

Fourth Quarter

MCNS_FG Smith 31, 05:55

EIU_Bowick 19 pass from Shoffner (Hill pass from Willman), 03:13

EIUMCNS
First downs1824
Rushes-yards30-13241-242
Passing187268
Comp-Att-Int17-30-118-27-0
Return Yards2337
Punts-Avg.3-41.02-41.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-1
Penalty-Yards1-02-25
Time of Possession26:5133:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 18-66, Ja. Benefield 5-43, Tr. Wilhoit 1-22, MJ. Flowers 6-1. McNeese St., De. McMahon 26-211, Jo. Parker 8-38, Wa. Wood 2-10, Team 1-(minus 4), Ry. Roberts 4-(minus 13).

PASSING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 17-30-1-187. McNeese St., Ry. Roberts 13-20-0-177, Wa. Wood 4-5-0-58, De. McMahon 1-1-0-33, Ma. Pierce 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Co. Willman 7-82, Ja. Vallie 4-63, Ju. Bowick 5-40, Ni. Hill 1-2. McNeese St., Ma. Pierce 8-145, Ja. Johnson 4-38, Jo. McCall 1-33, De. McMahon 3-24, Jo. Parker 1-18, Se. Foster 1-10.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you