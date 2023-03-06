MCNEESE ST. (11-22)
D.Thomas 1-3 1-2 3, Francois 4-8 1-1 11, Massie 2-7 0-2 4, Scott 8-13 4-6 22, Shumate 8-13 6-9 22, Oday 3-4 5-6 12, Berze 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-50 17-26 77.
NICHOLLS (16-15)
Del Cadia 0-2 1-2 1, Nelson 4-5 1-2 9, Huffman 10-17 1-3 22, Jones 8-12 6-8 25, Spencer 2-8 1-2 5, Maxwell 2-4 0-0 4, M.Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Amir-Paul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 10-17 71.
Halftime_McNeese St. 41-32. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 6-15 (Francois 2-6, Scott 2-7, Berze 1-1, Oday 1-1), Nicholls 5-21 (Jones 3-5, M.Thomas 1-3, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Spencer 0-4). Fouled Out_Del Cadia, Spencer. Rebounds_McNeese St. 38 (Shumate 14), Nicholls 18 (Nelson 5). Assists_McNeese St. 12 (Oday 4), Nicholls 9 (Del Cadia 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 17, Nicholls 22.
